Andrew Waterworth: Striker missed big break - because he had nipped to the loo

Andrew Waterworth is one of the best strikers in the Irish League, but he had a week to forget when he made his move into full-time football with Hamilton Academical.

As a 21-year-old with Lisburn Distillery, the current Linfield star was emerging as one of the most exciting talents in the the part-time environment of Northern Ireland's top flight when he signed for the then-Scottish First Division side in January 2008.

Already struggling to make an impact at his new club, Waterworth recalls back-to-back games when he was unable to go on as a substitute when called upon by manager Billy Reid.

"I'd been playing every week for Distillery but at Hamilton I found myself on the bench a lot of the time," he said.

"In one of my first games, I was ready to come on as sub but realised I'd left my top in the dressing room. The manager was raging and wouldn't put me on.

Waterworth attracted the attention of Hamilton while playing for Lisburn Distillery

"Earlier in that match I'd asked the assistant manager if I could nip to the toilet an hour into the game. His response was 'you're a grown man, if you want to go to the toilet then go to the toilet'.

"So in the next match I needed to go to the toilet and went into the dressing room without telling anyone.

"The manager wanted to bring me on, but couldn't find me. He was looking at the bench asking 'where's Waterworth?' and again he wasn't too happy.

"It was probably a bit of innocence and immaturity on my part, but I learnt quickly."

Dealing with free time proved difficult

While fully aware of how serious they were at the time, the 32-year-old is able to see the funny side of the incidents now - something which is no doubt easier to do given the success Waterworth has enjoyed since coming back to the Irish League.

He did score on his first start for Hamilton against Dundee but went on to play only 10 times for the club, returning to Northern Ireland to sign for Irish Premiership side Glentoran eight months after joining.

Hamilton won promotion to the Scottish Premiership during Waterworth's spell there

He speaks candidly about the challenges he faced in trying to make the transition from part-time to full-time football.

It's a theme which is topical in Northern Irish football, with Gavin Whyte, Brad Lyons and Bobby Burns having made similar steps up with their moves to Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Hearts in the summer.

"I found it really tough," Waterworth admits.

"Homesickness was a big issue for me. Back home I was used to walking down the street and meeting someone I knew but over there I had a lot of free time between matches and training, which I found difficult to deal with.

"I was coming on for 15 or 20-minute cameos but it was hard to make an impact, which left me feeling like I wasn't valued.

"It was - and is - a huge regret of mine. If I could go back and change things I would stay for longer. I felt I had the ability."

Lessons for Irish League youngsters

Waterworth enjoyed success at Glentoran after joining them from Hamilton in 2013

So, apart from making sure they have their full kit on and not disappearing to the toilet while on the bench, what advice does Waterworth have for his compatriots following in his footsteps?

"They should grasp their opportunity and remember they are certainly good enough," he continued.

"Even when times are tough, they need to remember they deserve to be there. It's their job now and that takes some getting used to.

"It's vital that they imbed themselves in the local community as much as possible. Go and play golf or go to the local university - whatever it is, get to know the area you're playing in.

"Home will always be there for you if you need to come back."

No place like home

It could have been easy, and perhaps understandable, for Waterworth to disappear off the football radar after his Hamilton experience - but he's done anything but that.

Since coming home he has played leading roles for both of Belfast's 'Big Two', signing first for Glentoran and then joining current club Linfield in 2013, winning the league title and Irish Cup with both and scoring 119 goals along the way.

Waterworth's hat-trick helped Linfield lift the Irish Cup in May 2017 and complete the double

He grabbed all the headlines in a memorable end to the 2016-17 season, scoring a hat-trick in the last Irish Premiership match of the season to seal the league title before following that up with another treble in the Irish Cup final as the Blues secured the double under the guidance of former Northern Ireland striker David Healy.

"When I first came back I really struggled, going from the highs of the top flight in Scotland to the smaller crowds of the Irish League," he remembers.

"It really affected me and I just couldn't find my form again. At one stage I thought I'd just lost it.

"But I had a coach at Glentoran - Tiernan Lynch - who helped me rebuild my game into the way I wanted to play and helped get me scoring goals again."

Every cloud.....

It's not just on the pitch where Waterworth has enjoyed football success since moving home.

He is also thoroughly enjoying a coach education role at the Irish FA, the seeds of which he says were planted by his experience in Scotland.

"While it was a a big regret for me that it didn't work out at Hamilton, it was also a springboard for my career in many ways," he adds.

"It made me realise I wanted to work full-time in football in some capacity, so I went to university to do a degree and masters in coaching. I am now working in coach education at the Irish FA.

"We are working with Uefa to devise coaching strategies and it's great.

"I don't like to look back to the Hamilton experience as too much of a negative because I've come back and played for fantastic clubs and really enjoyed my football."