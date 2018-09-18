Shelley Kerr: Scotland coach says big clubs need to do more

Media playback is not supported on this device Kerr makes Scottish Women's Cup semi-final draw

Scotland's big clubs need to "resource more" to develop their women's teams, says Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr.

Hibernian are battling with Glasgow City for the SWPL title, but Celtic and Rangers are well adrift, while Aberdeen and Hearts are in the second tier.

Kerr hopes Scotland reaching the 2019 World Cup - their second consecutive major finals - will help on that front.

"We need resource and investment, and sometimes that's easier to get when you've got success," she said.

"We need our male clubs - the big clubs developing women's teams - to resource more. And it's not just financial it's human resource as well."

Four of Kerr's squad for their final World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Albania are based in Scotland, at Glasgow City and Hibernian.

Speaking after those two sides were paired in the Scottish Women's Cup semi-final draw, the national coach told BBC Scotland they deserved credit.

"The players' commitment and dedication to improve and develop has been phenomenal," she said.

"There's no secret some are seeking professional contracts, but what that's done in Scotland is actually allow our younger players to play senior football.

"If you have aspirations of developing then the Scottish league helps with that entry point."