Derry must repeat final performance - Shiels

Darren Cole put Derry back in front in the second half of Sunday's EA Sports Cup final

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: 19 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City will need to replicate their EA Sports Cup final performance if they are to defeat Bohemians in the FAI Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, says manager Kenny Shiels.

The Candystripes welcome Bohs to the Brandywell just three days after securing their first trophy in six years.

"If we can play as well as we did on Sunday we will do well," said Shiels.

"It's a hard one to call."

Derry defeated Division One side Cobh Ramblers 3-1 on Sunday to cue emotional scenes in front of a sizeable Brandywell crowd.

"The crowd were brilliant and so was the atmosphere," Shiels said.

"We want more of that and hopefully the supporters do too."

Shiels' attacking options are set to receive a boost with striker Ally Roy ready to return to the fold.

Bohemians sit sixth, one place ahead of Derry in the Premier Division and defeated their quarter-final opponents when the sides met at the end of August.

"They are the best team in the country at the minute," claimed Shiels.

"They are better than us at the moment and we are aware of that, but we are trying to work towards getting closer to them."

Both sides exited the FAI cup in the first round last season.