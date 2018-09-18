South Africa's Keagan Dolly undergoes successful surgery

South Africa's Keagan Dolly has been with French side Montpellier since July 2017

Montpellier's South Africa midfielder Keagan Dolly has undergone successful surgery on his fractured fibula.

The 25-year-old is set to be out for several weeks and could miss Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa have back-to-back fixtures against Seychelles in October and Nigeria in November.

He picked up the injury after just five minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Strasbourg in the French league.

Dolly collided with Strasbourg's Jeremy Grimm and underwent surgery on Monday.

"Keagan Dolly had a successful surgery yesterday (Monday). We wish him a speedy recovery," Montpellier announced on Twitter.

The Bafana Bafana international moved from 2016 African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns to French side Montpellier in January 2017 for a fee of around $2 million, making it one of the most expensive transfers in South African history.

He was looking forward to regular first team football before his injury setback, telling BBC Sport: "I've had a good pre-season and would love to enjoy a good run with Montpellier this season."

Dolly, who has scored two goals in 14 appearances for his country, captained South Africa at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

He played in all but one of Sundowns' African Champions League matches in 2016 including the two-legged final against Zamalek.