Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, VAR, Dundee

James McFadden insists he is glad Leigh Griffiths is unhappy about his Scotland snub and has challenged the Celtic star to prove Alex McLeish wrong by becoming a first pick for club and country. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs are poised to strengthen their backline with the signing of former Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom, who is a free agent after leaving the Rotterdam side earlier this year. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock will open talks with Scotland star Stephen O'Donnell in a bid to secure him on a bumper new contract. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has accused Dundee United of almost destroying John Souttar's career and believes that the youngster is only now beginning to salvage a reputation that had been tarnished during a turbulent spell at Tannadice. (Scotsman)

Motherwell chief executive officer Alan Burrows has called upon the league's governing body to commission an in-depth study into the feasibility of introducing Video Assistant Referees into Scottish football. (Herald)

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed talk of Celtic reaching this season's Europa League final as premature. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Dundee have lodged an appeal with the SFA, contesting the straight red card shown to Kenny Miller during the 4-0 defeat to Rangers on Saturday. (Courier)

Callum McGregor insists the Parkhead stage is now set for Ryan Christie to light it up and prove his worth to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele drew a blank on his Lyon debut - but the £20m former Celtic striker insists the goals will start to flow soon. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United defender Lewis Toshney is fighting to save his career at the age of 26 due to a long-running knee injury. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is making strong progress in his recovery from injury and is hopeful of returning to action before Christmas. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Raith Rovers are expected to begin interviews for their new manager after meeting to draw up a shortlist. Former Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark and ex-Celtic duo Massimo Donati and Barry Robson are believed to be among the applicants. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition).

Scotland's plans for the international season ahead have suffered a double blow with confirmation that two leading players - Zander Fagerson and Mark Bennett - have undergone operations that look likely to keep them out of action for an extended period. (Times, print edition)