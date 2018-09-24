Luke Summerfield joined Wrexham in July following his release by Grimsby Town

National League: Harrogate Town v Wrexham Venue: Wetherby Road Date: Tuesday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham will have to wait to see whether midfielder Luke Summerfield will be available for Tuesday's game at Harrogate Town.

The Dragons are appealing the red card given to Summerfield in the loss at Sutton with the outcome due on Tuesday afternoon.

Summerfield will be banned for three games should his appeal be unsuccessful.

Harrogate dropped to second in the table after defeat to Leyton Orient.

Orient are managed by former Newport boss Justin Edinburgh, whose Exiles side denied Wrexham a return to the Football League in the 2013 National League play-off final.

Wrexham are a point behind Harrogate in third spot after suffering their second defeat of the National League campaign.