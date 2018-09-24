National League
Harrogate Town v Wrexham

Luke Summerfield
Luke Summerfield joined Wrexham in July following his release by Grimsby Town
National League: Harrogate Town v Wrexham
Venue: Wetherby Road Date: Tuesday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham will have to wait to see whether midfielder Luke Summerfield will be available for Tuesday's game at Harrogate Town.

The Dragons are appealing the red card given to Summerfield in the loss at Sutton with the outcome due on Tuesday afternoon.

Summerfield will be banned for three games should his appeal be unsuccessful.

Harrogate dropped to second in the table after defeat to Leyton Orient.

Orient are managed by former Newport boss Justin Edinburgh, whose Exiles side denied Wrexham a return to the Football League in the 2013 National League play-off final.

Wrexham are a point behind Harrogate in third spot after suffering their second defeat of the National League campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient127502281426
2Harrogate1274124131125
3Wrexham127321881024
4Salford127322011924
5Hartlepool126511510523
6Solihull Moors127141814422
7Sutton United126421613322
8Fylde125611771021
9Gateshead126241611520
10Boreham Wood125431412219
11Halifax125341512318
12Barnet125341114-318
13Barrow124351414015
14Ebbsfleet124351314-115
15Maidenhead United124261617-114
16Eastleigh12426916-714
17Aldershot124171120-913
18Chesterfield123271014-411
19Bromley122461521-610
20Maidstone United12318917-810
21Havant & Waterlooville122461625-910
22Dag & Red122371015-59
23Braintree12138716-96
24Dover121381024-146
View full National League table

