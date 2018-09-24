Bournemouth v Blackburn Rovers: Jack Rodwell could make Rovers debut

From the section

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth beat League Two MK Dons in the second round

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will be without injured trio Charlie Daniels, Dan Gosling and Kyle Taylor for their Carabao Cup third-round tie with Blackburn.

Junior Stanislas could feature after returning from a six-month knee injury absence as a second-half substitute at Burnley on Saturday.

Blackburn are expected to make changes as Charlie Mulgrew, Dominic Samuel and Ben Gladwin are all injured.

Tony Mowbray could give former England midfielder Jack Rodwell his club debut.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth and Blackburn have faced each other in two previous League Cup ties - Rovers won a two-legged meeting 1-0 on aggregate in the second round in 1993-94, while the Cherries progressed on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the second round in 2004-05.

Blackburn haven't lost any of their past four visits to Bournemouth in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-1 defeat in the second tier in December 1988 when the Cherries were managed by Harry Redknapp.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are looking to reach the fourth round of the League Cup for the fourth time in the past five seasons - before this run, they hadn't reached the fourth round in any of the previous 50 seasons.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has been involved in six goals in his past eight League Cup appearances (three goals, three assists), scoring and assisting in a 3-0 win over against MK Dons in the second round.

Blackburn Rovers