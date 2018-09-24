Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are looking to make it 12 games unbeaten in all competitions against Preston

Preston boss Alex Neil welcomes back midfielder Ben Pearson from suspension for Tuesday's visit of Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Ledson could also start after returning against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Boro boss Tony Pulis is also likely to make changes to his side and striker Jordan Hugill could make a return to the starting line-up.

League ever-presents Stuart Downing and Jonny Howson are unlikely to be risked.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Preston are winless in 11 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (D4 L7) since a 1-0 win in the FA Cup in January 1987.

Middlesbrough have progressed from their previous two League Cup meetings with Preston, winning both 3-1 in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Alex Neil and Tony Pulis faced each other in the League Cup third round in 2015-16 - Neil's Norwich won 3-0 against West Bromwich Albion.

Preston North End

Preston have lost only one of their last 10 home League Cup matches (W8 D1 L1), though that defeat was against Middlesbrough in September 2012.

Middlesbrough