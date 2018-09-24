Man Utd v Derby: Frank Lampard relishing Jose Mourinho reunion in League Cup

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season

Frank Lampard is looking forward to facing "hugely influential" former boss Jose Mourinho for the first time as a manager when his Derby side travel to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Mourinho managed Lampard during two spells at Chelsea, winning two Premier Leagues and an FA Cup together.

"It will be nice to see him and go up against one of his teams," said ex-midfielder Lampard.

"We have to give everything."

Lampard signed for Chelsea in 2001 and spent 13 years at the club, while Portuguese Mourinho was in charge at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2007, and then again between 2013 and 2015.

The 40-year-old former England international took his first managerial role at Derby in the summer. His side are sixth in the Championship going into Tuesday's 20:00 BST kick-off at United, who are seventh in the Premier League.

"[Mourinho] is a manager who was hugely influential on my career twice - but particularly the first time around," added Lampard.

"I respect him completely for that. You will find Jose Mourinho's players being managers all over the place because he has been so successful in his career.

"They're expected to win, quite rightly so with the squad they've amassed there. It's a challenge for us and we want to go there and do as well as we can." added.

Frank Lampard won two Premier Leagues and one FA Cup under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

For the hosts, Ander Herrera could return from an ankle injury to start.

Fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic could also feature, but forward Marcus Rashford remains suspended and defender Marcos Rojo is out with a knee injury.

Derby captain Curtis Davies remains absent with a hamstring injury and fellow centre-back George Evans is out with a knee problem.

Forward Tom Lawrence will also serve the last of his three-match suspension.

Manchester United and Derby County have met in the League Cup twice before, with United winning both times, in the quarter-finals in 1970 and the semi-finals in 2009.

Derby have lost seven of their past eight visits to Old Trafford, with their only victory in this time coming in May 2001 when Malcolm Christie scored the winner in a 1-0 win.

Manchester United have won 14 of their past 15 League Cup third-round matches, losing only in 2007-08 against Coventry City at Old Trafford.

In the Premier League era, three of the four teams to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup have been from outside the top flight - York City in September 1995, Coventry City in September 2007 and Crystal Palace in November 2011.

Mourinho has never lost a home match in the League Cup (P11 W9 D2 L0), although he was eliminated in the third round in 2005-06 against Charlton Athletic when his Chelsea side lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Lampard featured for Chelsea that day.

