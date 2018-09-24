Wolves v Leicester: Premier League clubs set to rest key players in Carabao Cup

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side were the first to take points off both Manchester clubs this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are expected to make changes for their Carabao Cup tie with Leicester, after starting the same XI for all six Premier League games this season.

Adama Traore, Romain Saiss, Leo Bonatini, Leander Dendoncker and Kortney Hause could all feature.

Leicester are expected to rest the trio of Harry Maguire, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy at Molineux.

Summer signing Caglar Soyuncu, a £19m arrival from Freiberg, could make his debut for the Foxes.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 112th meeting between Wolves and Leicester in all competitions - but this is the first in the League Cup.

Wolves have lost just two of their last 16 home games against Leicester in all competitions (W9 D5), winning the most recent game in September 2012 in the Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves haven't conceded a single goal in their five League Cup matches under Nuno Espirito Santo - they conceded in each of their 12 matches prior to this run (26 goals conceded in total).

Wolves have won their last six home League Cup matches, winning each match by a single goal margin.

Leicester City