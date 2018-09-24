Oxford United v Manchester City: Danilo in line for City return

Danilo has not played for Manchester City since the final game of the 2017-18 season against Southampton

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Oxford remain without Marcus Browne and Jamie Mackie for the visit of holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Midfielder Browne has a knee problem while forward Mackie could be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hip injury.

Danilo could make his first appearance of the season as Manchester City begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at the Kassam Stadium.

The Brazilian defender has been sidelined since injuring his ankle at the World Cup.

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

Oxford United have not faced Manchester City since March 1998 in a second-tier match - the U's won 2-0 at Maine Road with goals from Jamie Cook and Joey Beauchamp.

The two sides have never met in the League Cup but have face each other once before in a cup competition - as City won 5-2 in the FA Cup in January 1974, with Rodney Marsh scoring once and Mike Summerbee and Denis Law twice each.

Oxford United

This is Oxford's first third-round League Cup match since November 2002, when they lost 3-0 against Aston Villa. They have not reached the fourth round since the 1997-98 season.

Manchester City