Oxford United v Manchester City: Danilo in line for City return
TEAM NEWS
Oxford remain without Marcus Browne and Jamie Mackie for the visit of holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
Midfielder Browne has a knee problem while forward Mackie could be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hip injury.
Danilo could make his first appearance of the season as Manchester City begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at the Kassam Stadium.
The Brazilian defender has been sidelined since injuring his ankle at the World Cup.
MATCH FACTS
Head to head
- Oxford United have not faced Manchester City since March 1998 in a second-tier match - the U's won 2-0 at Maine Road with goals from Jamie Cook and Joey Beauchamp.
- The two sides have never met in the League Cup but have face each other once before in a cup competition - as City won 5-2 in the FA Cup in January 1974, with Rodney Marsh scoring once and Mike Summerbee and Denis Law twice each.
Oxford United
- This is Oxford's first third-round League Cup match since November 2002, when they lost 3-0 against Aston Villa. They have not reached the fourth round since the 1997-98 season.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have won their past five League Cup third-round ties since losing 4-2 to Aston Villa in September 2012, scoring 20 goals in those five games.
- The holders of the League Cup have not lost a tie against third-tier opposition since October 1997, when Leicester City were beaten 3-1 by Grimsby Town.
- City have failed to score in just four of their 17 domestic cup matches (League Cup and FA Cup) under Pep Guardiola - but three of the teams to stop them scoring were outside the top flight at the time (Huddersfield Town, Wolves and Wigan Athletic).
- Reigning top-flight champions have progressed from 28 of their 29 League Cup ties against sides from the third tier or below - the only exception was Leeds United in 1974-75, who lost 3-0 to Chester in the fourth round.