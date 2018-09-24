Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips could make changes to the side that stretched their unbeaten run in League One to seven games on Saturday.
Striker Armand Gnanduillet could come into the starting XI but defender Donervon Daniels remains suspended.
QPR boss Steve McClaren could recall Geoff Cameron after the Stoke loanee was an unused sub in Saturday's defeat by Norwich.
That loss ended a run of five games unbeaten in all competitions.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Blackpool have won only one of their last 20 matches against QPR in all competitions (D8 L11), a 1-0 victory in the Championship in December 2007 under manager Simon Grayson.
- Although this is the first League Cup tie between Blackpool and QPR, they have met in cup competition previously, with the Hoops eliminating the Tangerines in the FA Cup in both the 1981-82 and 1989-90 campaigns.
Blackpool
- Blackpool have only reached the fourth round of the League Cup in one of their last 45 seasons prior to this one, doing so in the 2007-08 season.
Queens Park Rangers
- QPR have not won a League Cup third-round tie since 2008-09 when they beat Aston Villa - that season is the only time in their last 22 campaigns they've reached the fourth round.
- QPR manager Steve McClaren has progressed from each of his last four away League Cup ties, with this his first since October 2014 when he was Derby manager, a 5-2 win at Fulham.