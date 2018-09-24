West Brom v Crystal Palace: Max Meyer set to start
TEAM NEWS
West Brom midfielder James Morrison could recover from a leg injury to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round.
Morrison has been sidelined since the start of September but featured in the Baggies' under-23s game on Friday.
Palace summer signing Max Meyer is expected to start in midfield after making his full debut in the second-round victory over Swansea.
He has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Wilfried Zaha could be rested after picking up a minor back strain, while Jason Puncheon, Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp are all in contention.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom and Crystal Palace have met just once previously in the League Cup - the Baggies won 3-1 in December 1981.
- Crystal Palace have kept clean sheets in their last two visits to the Hawthorns (W1 D1), drawing 0-0 last season in the Premier League.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have reached the fourth round of the League Cup in just four of their previous 28 campaigns.
- West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 appearances in the League Cup (11 goals, 2 assists).
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace haven't won consecutive away matches in the League Cup since November 1990.
- This is Roy Hodgson's third match against West Brom since he left the Baggies in May 2012 - he faced them twice with Palace last season and was unbeaten in both (W1 D1)