West Brom v Crystal Palace: Max Meyer set to start

West Brom midfielder James Morrison could recover from a leg injury to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round.

Morrison has been sidelined since the start of September but featured in the Baggies' under-23s game on Friday.

Palace summer signing Max Meyer is expected to start in midfield after making his full debut in the second-round victory over Swansea.

He has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Wilfried Zaha could be rested after picking up a minor back strain, while Jason Puncheon, Jairo Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp are all in contention.

West Brom and Crystal Palace have met just once previously in the League Cup - the Baggies won 3-1 in December 1981.

Crystal Palace have kept clean sheets in their last two visits to the Hawthorns (W1 D1), drawing 0-0 last season in the Premier League.

West Brom have reached the fourth round of the League Cup in just four of their previous 28 campaigns.

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 appearances in the League Cup (11 goals, 2 assists).

