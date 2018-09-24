Millwall v Fulham: Ryan Tunnicliffe to miss Cottagers reunion

Ryan Tunnicliffe moved to Millwall from Fulham in July 2017

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is unlikely to face former his former club Fulham when the two sides meet in the Carabao Cup.

Tunnicliffe has missed the last two games due to a broken toe, having initially played through the pain.

Fulham midfielders Tom Cairney (foot) and Neeskens Kebano (ankle) are unlikely to return from injury.

Defender Tim Ream is back in training after a thigh injury and could come into contention.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Millwall have lost four of their last six matches against Fulham (W1 D1), all in league competition.

Fulham and Millwall have never faced each other in the League Cup, last meeting in cup competition in the FA Cup in 1964-65 when the Lions won 2-0 in a third-round replay.

Millwall

Millwall haven't reached the League Cup fourth round since 2005-06, playing in the third round twice since then and losing both times - their last third-round match was a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Wolves in 2011-12.

Millwall have won four of their last five matches against Premier League opposition at The Den (L1) - all four wins were in the FA Cup, and the one defeat was in the League Cup against Southampton in August 2014.

Fulham