Burton Albion v Burnley: Steven Defour to return after eight months out

Nigel Clough has been in charge at Burton Albion since December 2015

TEAM NEWS

Jake Buxton and John Brayford face late fitness tests before Burton's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Burnley.

The two defenders have not featured in a number of weeks for Albion, although Brayford was picked on the bench for Saturday's postponed match at Barnsley.

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is set to make his return to action on Tuesday.

The Belgium international has not played for the Clarets since January after undergoing knee surgery.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is only the third ever meeting between Burton Albion and Burnley - the Clarets have won both previous encounters, scoring nine goals across those games.

Burnley won their only previous League Cup match against Burton in August 2011, winning 6-3 at Turf Moor with Jay Rodriguez scoring four goals.

Of the 13 goals scored in games between Burton and Burnley, 12 of those goals have been scored in the 57th minute or later, including three in extra-time in their previous League Cup meeting.

Burton Albion

Burton Albion are looking to reach the League Cup fourth round for the first time - they have lost in the third round on three previous occasions (2012-13, 2014-15 and 2017-18).

Nigel Clough has lost his three matches against Premier League opponents as Burton manager by an aggregate score of 1-11, losing to Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester United (1-4) in the League Cup and Watford (0-2) in the FA Cup.

Burnley