Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

Gareth Ainsworth had led Wycombe to their best League Cup run since they made the 2007 semi-finals

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is unlikely to make many changes as his side host Norwich for a place in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Anthony Stewart and Adam El-Abd are still missing through injury, while Nathan Tyson is also a doubt.

Norwich's Marco Stiepermann faces a late fitness test on a hip injury, but Ben Marshall will not play having only returned to training on Monday.

Ivo Pinto is in contention after recovering from a hamstring injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wycombe and Norwich have never met previously in the League Cup in their three meetings. Norwich have won all three (an FA Cup tie in 1994 and two matches in League One in 2009-10).

Wycombe Wanderers

This is the first time that Wycombe Wanderers have reached the third round of the EFL Cup since 2006-07, when they eventually got to the semi-finals.

Wycombe Wanderers have conceded a goal in 16 successive League Cup matches, not keeping a clean sheet since their 2006-07 quarter-final match against Charlton Athletic (1-0).

Norwich City