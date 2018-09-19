Real Madrid 3-0 Roma: Gareth Bale scores in Champions League win

Gareth Bale has scored five goals in seven games this season

Real Madrid got their Champions League defence off to a winning start thanks to a comfortable victory over Roma.

The Spanish side, looking to win the tournament for the fourth year in a row, dominated but were frustrated until Isco curled home from 25 yards out at the end of the first half.

Gareth Bale added a second when he ran onto Luka Modric's excellent through-ball and slotted home.

And Mariano curled home late on from 20 yards for a deserved third.

Last season's semi-finalists Roma were second best throughout, although Cengiz Under forced a good diving save from Keylor Navas.

However, these two teams will both be favourites to progress from Group G, which also contains Viktoria Plzen and CSKA Moscow.

