Man Utd to rest Valencia in Champions League opener away to Young Boys

Wednesday's game will be the first ever meeting between Young Boys and Manchester United in any competition

Antonio Valencia will not play in Manchester United's Champions League opener against Young Boys because of concerns over how he will react to the Swiss side's artificial pitch.

The defender missed United's first two games of the season with a knee injury.

And manager Jose Mourinho is not prepared to risk the 33-year-old in Wednesday's Group H game in Bern.

"We decided not to bring Valencia because his knee is not a knee that needs an artificial pitch," he said.

The Portuguese also confirmed that left-back Luke Shaw would play in the game after missing United's 2-1 Premier League win at Watford at the weekend.

Mourinho draws on Federer for inspiration

Roger Federer has won 11 Grand Slam titles on a hard court surface

Despite his reluctance to use Valencia in Wednesday's game, Mourinho says the artificial surface will act as no excuse should United fail to win, referencing Swiss tennis player Roger Federer in his reasoning.

"I don't want to use that, especially before the match, as a possible excuse for a not good performance," added Mourinho.

"I can get an example, since we are in Switzerland, the home of one of the best ever tennis players - I'm pretty sure that the big man sometimes is not happy to play on such a surface but he has to play and he has to win.

"Everybody knows he has a favourite surface, but he also has to win on other surfaces that he is not in love with, so we have to do it."

Last season, United reached the last 16 of the Champions League before losing 2-1 over two legs to Spanish side Sevilla.

As well as Young Boys, they will face Valencia of Spain and Juventus, setting up a possible reunion with former United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Italian side from Champions League holders Real Madrid this summer.

Juve the team to beat in Group H - Man United's chances of progressing

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote:

"Manchester United's chances of progress to the last 16 of this season's Champions League declined slightly after being paired with Juventus, who are ranked fourth in Europe by the Euro Club Index, when there was a chance of drawing the much weaker Lokomotiv Moscow.

"Manchester United are rated the 12th best team in Europe (11th best in the Champions League in Chelsea's absence). Valencia (22nd) and Switzerland's Young Boys (55th) complete United's Group H opponents."

