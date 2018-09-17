Callumn Morrison: Hearts winger signs new three-year contract

Callumn Morrison has featured in four of Hearts' five league wins this term

Hearts winger Callumn Morrison has signed a new contract to stay with the club until 2021.

Morrison, 19, has made 11 first-team appearances and has previously been loaned to Stirling and Brechin City.

Craig Levein's side are top of the Scottish Premiership after winning all five of their league fixtures so far.

"The manager has shown a lot of faith in me this season and I'd like to thank him and my team-mates too," Morrison told Hearts' website.