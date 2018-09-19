Europa League: Celtic v Rosenborg - Kristoffer Ajer a doubt through illness

Kristoffer Ajer was in the wars against St Mirren on Friday

Kristoffer Ajer is "a big doubt" for Celtic's Europa League group opener against Rosenberg because of a virus, manager Brendan Rodgers says.

Another centre-back, Jozo Simunovic, remains sidelined with a knee injury, so Jack Hendry could come back into the starting line-up.

Hendry returns to the squad after recovering from a knee injury picked up against Partick Thistle on 18 August.

Rodgers has urged his players to improve their finishing.

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

Rodgers says the second-tier Europa League is where the Glasgow side deserve to be after failing to reach the group stage of the Champions League.

But he remains enthused by the prospect of playing on the European stage, with their opener being at home to the Norwegians they knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers.

"There is always excitement going into the European competitions and this is no different," Rodgers said. "It is a real good group we are in.

"The dynamics are slightly different in terms of playing Rosenborg.

"Previously, it has been knockout and maybe the first legs have been a little bit cagey, but the difficulty of the game is still there."