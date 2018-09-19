Europa League: Villarreal v Rangers - Kyle Lafferty to start for Ibrox side

Kyle Lafferty will start for Rangers in Spain

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Kyle Lafferty has vowed to make up for the "big blow" of losing suspended striker Alfredo Morelos for Rangers meeting with Villarreal on Thursday.

Defender Jon Flanagan is also banned after the pair were red carded in the play-off win over Ufa.

Rangers remain without injured midfielders Ryan Jack and Ovie Ejaria as they make their Europa League group-stage debut.

"It gives me the chance to show what I'm capable of doing," Lafferty said.

"Alfredo missing is a big blow," he said. "But hopefully, if I'm given the chance, I can put one away."

Manager Steven Gerrard, who is also without injured new signing Gareth McAuley, confirmed that the Northern Ireland striker will start in Spain.

"Kyle will lead the line and there are no secrets," he said. "He goes into the game in good form and in a good place.

"He's the type Villarreal won't be used to playing on a weekly basis as he has different attributes to a typical La Liga striker."

'Rangers are complicated opponents'

Villarreal coach Javi Calleja, who says he is dreaming of reaching the final, thinks Sunday's 1-0 win away to Leganes was ideal preparation as their opponents are similar to Rangers.

"They play at a quick pace and they know how to make the most of their strengths," he said.

Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has returned for a third spell with Villarreal after his release from Arsenal and the 33-year-old expects Rangers to be "complicated" opponents.

Rangers, who warmed up with a 4-0 win over Dundee on Saturday, will be ending an eight-year absence from European group-stage football.

While Gerrard's side are one of four teams to have progressed from the first qualifying round, Villarreal have dropped straight into the group stage.

The Spaniards have played the most games, recorded most wins and scored more goals than any other side in Europa League history.

Having finished fifth in last season's La Liga, they have qualified for a fifth successive season and have progressed to the knockout stage on each occasion.

The two sides have met once before, with Villarreal progressing on away goals in the Champions League round of 16 in 2016 after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow and a 1-1 stalemate in Spain.

Match statistics