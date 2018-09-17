Souleymane Coulibaly: Partick Thistle move blocked by Egyptian FA, SFA ask Fifa to intervene

Souleymane Coulibaly playing for Kilmarnock in 2016

Souleymane Coulibaly's proposed move to Partick Thistle hangs in the balance after the Egyptian FA refused to grant an international transfer certificate.

The governing body took 14 days to reject the request despite being obliged to respond within seven.

Coulibaly, 23, was sold by Kilmarnock to Al Ahly for £800,000 in January 2017 but left the Egyptian champions four months later.

The Scottish FA has now asked Fifa to reject the refusal from the EFA.

The Egyptian organisation have until Friday to provide additional information.

"Souleymane is understandably once again frustrated by the whole process," said a Partick Thistle statement.

"Both the club and the Scottish FA have compiled submissions to back Souleymane's case against the refusal.

"The current contractual provision in place means the club is not required to make any financial outlay to Souleymane until his registration is approved.

"The club remains hopeful that a positive outcome will be achieved and will continue to update supporters on the process as and when there is any progression."

Thistle are seventh in the Scottish Championship after two wins from five games.