Liverpool v Paris Saint Germain

Firmino was injured in a clash with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful striker Roberto Firmino will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League match with Paris St-Germain at Anfield.

The Brazilian suffered an eye injury in the win over Tottenham on Saturday but a hospital examination confirmed there was no lasting damage.

"If the game was today no chance. It's good news that it will be close. We will see how it develops," Klopp said.

Fellow forwards Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are also doubts.

The pair picked up injuries in an Under-23s match meaning Daniel Sturridge could play if Firmino is ruled out.

Firmino has two goals and two assists this season and scored 10 in 13 in the Champions League last season as Liverpool reached the final, losing to Real Madrid.

He was injured in a challenge with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen and had to be substituted, with the injury later confirmed as an abrasion of the eye.

"We all hope he has a chance for tomorrow," Klopp said.

"When we saw the pictures we were all shocked and when we had first contact with him after hospital it was a was big relief.

It is painful, no one wants that, but he will be fine. We don't know exactly when, it is another 30 hours until the game so we will see how it develops."