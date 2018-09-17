FA Cup: BBC to show Lymington Town v Torquay United in second qualifying round

Lymington Town are one of the lowest-ranked teams left in the FA Cup

The BBC will stream the FA Cup second qualifying round tie between ninth-tier Lymington Town and former Football League club Torquay United on Saturday.

Hampshire part-timers Lymington have won through three rounds to reach this stage.

Torquay were relegated from the Football League in 2014 and now play in National League South having dropped another division last season.

The tie is live on BBC Sport's website and Connected TV from 12:20 BST.

Kick-off is 12:30 BST. It is one of 80 ties taking place over the weekend.

Teams at this stage are three wins away from reaching the first round proper, when League One and League Two clubs enter.

Lymington, who played in the Wessex League Premier Division, have earned £11,140 in FA Cup prize money this season after entering at the extra preliminary round stage.

This is Torquay's first game in this season's competition.

Each winner of a second qualifying round ties will receive £9,000.

Former Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson was appointed Torquay manager last week.

The Gulls parted company with Gary Owers after three wins from their opening nine league games this season.

Commentary on the game will be provided by Conor McNamara, of BBC Radio 5 live and Match of the Day, and former Watford and Sheffield United forward Danny Webber.

Fans are encouraged to get in touch during the tie using #bbcfacup.