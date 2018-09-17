Patrick Bauer: Charlton Athletic defender to miss two months with knee injury

Patrick Bauer
Patrick Bauer made 34 league appearances last season as Charlton reached the League One play-offs

Charlton Athletic defender Patrick Bauer will be out for two months after rupturing a knee ligament.

Centre-half Bauer tore his lateral collateral ligament in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Bradford City but was not taken off the pitch.

The 25-year-old has made eight League One appearances for the Addicks this season.

"I will be sidelined for a couple of months, but will work very hard to be back stronger," he wrote on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you