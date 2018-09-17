Patrick Bauer: Charlton Athletic defender to miss two months with knee injury

Patrick Bauer made 34 league appearances last season as Charlton reached the League One play-offs

Charlton Athletic defender Patrick Bauer will be out for two months after rupturing a knee ligament.

Centre-half Bauer tore his lateral collateral ligament in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Bradford City but was not taken off the pitch.

The 25-year-old has made eight League One appearances for the Addicks this season.

"I will be sidelined for a couple of months, but will work very hard to be back stronger," he wrote on Twitter.