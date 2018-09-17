Frank Lampard: Derby County manager handed FA improper conduct charge

Frank Lampard's Derby are seventh in the Championship with four wins and three defeats this season

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after being sent to the stands at Rotherham.

Lampard was shown a red card after arguing with officials in the 77th minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat.

The 40-year-old was protesting against a handball decision, having earlier seen midfielder Tom Lawrence sent off and a penalty awarded against his side.

He has until 18:00 BST on Thursday, 20 September to respond to the charge.

"I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game," he said following the match.

"I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

"I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn't a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn't get one."