James McArthur: Scotland midfielder signs new Crystal Palace deal

James McArthur has scored four goals in 32 Scotland appearances

Scotland midfielder James McArthur has signed a new contract at Crystal Palace until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 30-year-old has started all five of the Eagles' Premier League matches this season.

With the last of his 32 caps coming in October 2017, McArthur has exempted himself from Scotland duty until the new year as he manages a back problem.

"James has been a huge success at the club and embodies everything we are about," said chairman Steve Parish.

After starting his career with Hamilton Academical, McArthur moved to Selhurst Park from Wigan in 2014.

He has scored 16 goals in 136 games for Palace.

"I'm excited about the challenges that come," he told the club website.

"We have a very good squad where there is competition for places all over the field, and I think we'll get stronger and stronger."