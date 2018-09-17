James McClean: Stoke player hopes to be available for Republic double-header

McClean was injured in Republic training on 4 September

James McClean says he remains hopeful of being available for the Republic of Ireland's Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales next month.

The Stoke man missed the 4-1 hammering by Wales and the friendly draw in Poland after breaking a wrist in a Republic of Ireland training session.

Initial estimates suggested McClean, 29, would be out for six weeks but he hopes to return sooner than that.

"They say six weeks but I'm hoping for a lot quicker," McClean told eir Sport.

"I'm 10-11 days post-surgery so we're getting there. I start training [Monday], non-contact.

"It's just frustrating but I can't wait to get back playing as quick as possible."

McClean sustained the injury on 4 September after an accidental collision with his Republic team-mate Stephen Ward.

"It was an everyday fall. I fell heavily and I knew straight away because I heard the crack.

"The legs are working perfect but it's the hand [that's not]."

Stoke's last game before the international window is against Norwich on 6 October.

Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long, Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire all missed the Nations League opener in Cardiff because of injury while skipper Seamus Coleman pulled out of the friendly in Wroclaw because of a stress fracture.

However, a number of the those injured players should be available for the double-header.