Benfica women claim 28-0 victory on debut in Portuguese second division

Portugal and Benfica player Matilde Fidalgo
Portugal and Benfica player Matilde Fidalgo

Benfica women's team claimed a 28-0 victory over Ponte de Frielas as they made their debut in the second division of the Portuguese women's league.

Benfica, who opened the scoring after just two minutes, led 16-0 at half-time, and finished the match with nine different goalscorers.

The side was formed at the end of 2017 and has several international players in their squad.

However, as a new team, they have to compete in the second division.

Darlene de Souza - who joined the club in April - scored eight of the side's goals.

The result is the largest margin of victory in senior football in Portugal - the previous highest was Sporting's 21-0 win in the Portuguese Cup in 1971.

The club's directors congratulated the players on their attitude, adding: "together we are stronger".

Benfica

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you