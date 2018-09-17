Gary Johnson: New Torquay United boss gives Gulls squad more freedom

Gary Johnson was in charge at Cheltenham Town before being sacked last month

New Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he has given his players more freedom, but is not afraid to make changes to the squad if needed.

Johnson made a winning start with a 2-0 victory at Hungerford Town.

"I leave players to bring out the footballer in them. I don't say you've got to go long or you've got to go short," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"If you're good enough and you understand what I'm looking for from you, you'll play for us."

He added: "If you don't then no problem, you'll find your level and it might be somewhere else."

Johnson had only been at the club for two days after taking over following the sacking of Gary Owers.

The Gulls are one of the few full-time teams in the National League South - having been relegated to the sixth tier for the first time in their history last season under Owers.

And while Johnson feels there is a long way to go, he is happy with how his tenure has begun.

"I'm pleased with the lads' effort," Johnson continued.

"A couple have got to work on their touch and a few other bits and pieces, but I've only been here for two days and I'm already proud of the lads.

"We won't rest on our laurels, I promise you. But you don't get a second chance to make as first impression; for this new regime with the players and management, I think it created a good first impression."