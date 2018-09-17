Rob Maclean's team of the week: Souttar, Mallan, Coulibaly - and who else?

Hearts continued their terrific start to the season with a fifth successive league victory and another clean sheet at Fir Park.

Ten-man Celtic stuttered to a goalless draw at St Mirren and Rangers brushed struggling Dundee aside at Ibrox.

Livingston made it three wins on the spin, Hibs edged a five-goal thriller with Kilmarnock, while St Johnstone and Aberdeen shared the spoils in Perth.

But who were the standout players from another action-packed weekend? BBC Scotland commentator Rob Maclean picks his team of the week...

4-4-2 formation: Zlamal (Hearts); Gray (Hibs), Souttar (Hearts), Lithgow (Livingston), Hodson (St Mirren); Lawless (Livingston), Mallan (Hibs), Coulibaly (Rangers), Kent (Rangers); Mullen (St Mirren), Stewart (Kilmarnock).

Goalkeeper - Zdenek Zlamal

There's more to Hearts' goals-against statistics - they've lost only four in 10 games in the Premiership and League Cup - than a good keeper but Czech goalie Zdenek 'Bobby' Zlamal continued to impress as their last line of defence against Motherwell.

Defenders - David Gray, John Souttar, Alan Lithgow, Lee Hodson

Hibs captain David Gray is clearly making up for lost time after being injured for much of last season. And his goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday brought back memories of the Scottish Cup-winning header which earned him legendary status at the Easter Road club.

If anyone turned in a better individual performance in the Premiership over the weekend than Hearts captain John Souttar, I'm sorry I missed it. The 21-year-old is now making rapid strides of progress for both club and country.

The backbone of the Livingston team which won successive promotions remains the same. Alan Lithgow is a big part of their defensive set-up and a big danger to the opposition at set-pieces. It took a great save from Hamilton's Gary Woods to stop him scoring.

Lee Hodson has been squeezed out of Rangers by the signings of Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic but he's proving to be an excellent loan acquisition for St Mirren. Energetic and very effective up and down the left flank for Saints against Celtic.

Midfielders - Steven Lawless, Stevie Mallan, Lassana Coulibaly, Ryan Kent

Livingston livewire Steven Lawless didn't have to do any more than plant that left-foot volley into the top corner against Hamilton to seal a place in my weekend selection. A special strike, it earned Livi a share of second place in the Premiership alongside Celtic.

Midfielders swapping St Mirren for Hibernian have a good record of success. Stevie Mallan is following in the footsteps of John McGinn via a Barnsley detour and his weekend free-kick against Kilmarnock was a stunner, one of seven goals already this season.

Lassana Coulibaly came back with a bang for Rangers in the 4-0 defeat of Dundee. Returning after a month-long injury absence, he scored inside four minutes and delivered a dynamic performance.

Ryan Kent is another of Steven Gerrard's summer signings who's starting to make a significant impact. The winger, on loan from Liverpool, scored his first goal for the club against Dundee and could develop into a top talent.

Forwards - Danny Mullen, Greg Stewart

St Mirren striker Danny Mullen must have clocked up an incredible mileage in Friday night's goalless draw with Celtic. He typified the work ethic of Oran Kearney's team and was a big factor in their seamless transition from defence to attack.

Greg Stewart, like John Souttar, was in my last team of the weekend prior to the international break. And the Kilmarnock attacker keeps his place courtesy of a trademark left-foot strike against Hibs at Easter Road and another sparkling showing for his new team.

