Lucas Perez: West Ham striker denies he refused to play at Everton

Lucas Perez is yet to score for West Ham, after joining from Arsenal in the summer

Lucas Perez says "false information" implied he refused to play in West Ham's 3-1 win at Everton on Sunday.

The Spanish striker, who started the Premier League game on the bench, had looked set to replace the injured Marko Arnautovic, but boss Manuel Pellegrini opted for Michail Antonio instead.

Perez, 30, said that it was "quicker" for Antonio to play as he was ready.

"I have never ever refused to warm up in my whole career, let alone play a match," he tweeted.

Perez explained that West Ham's substitutes take it in turns to do warm-up routines of three to five minutes during a game, and that he had not been warming up when Arnautovic got injured.

"In the moment Marko got injured, I was on the bench after warming up," he added.

"The coach [Pellegrini] called me to go out and play - however, having realised that it was faster to substitute Antonio in, who at that moment was warming up, he changed his decision."

Perez was pictured talking to his club's goalkeeping coach moments after Antonio entered the game in the 64th minute.

The striker said: "The images that have been misinterpreted correspond to a talk with the goalkeeper's coach, in which I never refused to warm up and explained what happened."

Pellegrini said after the game that he did not use Perez because "Antonio was already ready, so played".

The Hammers recorded their first win of the season at Goodison Park, with two goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and an Arnautovic strike.