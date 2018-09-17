Scottish Gossip: Leigh Griffiths, Trevor Carson, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says being dropped to the Scotland bench as Steven Naismith came in from the cold to start, and score twice, against Albania felt like a "kick in the teeth". (Daily Record)

"If we keep winning then anything is possible," says on-loan defender Jimmy Dunne after Hearts make it five wins from five in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

On-loan winger Ryan Kent insists Rangers can make the knockout stages of the Europa League, despite being the lowest ranked side in their group. (Daily Mail)

Experienced Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca insists Rangers will be weakened in their Europa League tie in Spain this week because his Colombia team-mate Alfredo Morelos is suspended. (Daily Record)

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred does not blame Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu for the challenge that led to goalkeeper Trevor Carson's injury and the only goal of the game at Fir Park on Saturday. (Sun)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson will have a scan on his damaged ankle today after X-rays showed their is no break. (Daily Express, print edition)

"It took my life to a different level," says Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele, reflecting on his 2016 appearance for the club's U-20 side at the age of 13. (Touzani TV)

St Johnstone midfielder Ross Callachan says he was "too honest" to win a penalty after staying on his feet following a clip from Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. (Sun)

Hearts' early season title hopes can remain alive as long as Celtic and Rangers are in Europe, says former Hibs manager Jim Duffy. (Sun)

Dundee need to "roll their sleeves up and get on with it" after losing their first five league matches, says on-loan defender Andy Boyle, who made his debut in Saturday's 4-0 loss at Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Manager Neil Lennon says the best has yet to come from Hibs after watching them shake off the disappointment of losing to Livingston by beating Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Greg Stewart says he is enjoying a "free role" behind the striker after scoring twice in two games for Kilmarnock and admits Aberdeen fans did not see the best of him last season. (Herald, print edition)