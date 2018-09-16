Monday's back pages

The Times
In the Times, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino dismisses suggestions of dropping Harry Kane
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror with the meeting between the West Ham players
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, West Ham win on manager Manuel Pellegrini's 65th birthday
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, West ham celebrate their first league win under Manuel Pellegrini
Independent
And in the Independent, Harry Kane admits Spurs need to show more quality in possession

