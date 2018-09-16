Cagliari 1-1 AC Milan: Gonzalo Higuain scores first Milan goal in draw

Higuain joined Milan for a loan fee of 18m euros (£16m)

Summer signing Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal for AC Milan to rescue a draw at Cagliari.

Higuain, who had not scored in his first two games since joining on loan from Juventus, equalised after rounding goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Joao Pedro had put the hosts ahead in the third minute in his first match since a six-month doping ban.

The point lifts Milan to 14th with four points from three games and they have a game in hand on most teams around them.

Higuain scored 40 league goals in two seasons at Juventus but joined Milan in August, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juve.

The Argentina striker had a chance to snatch a winner in stoppage time but headed wide of the far post.

Elsewhere, Roma threw away a two-goal lead at home to Chievo, meaning their winless run stretches to three games.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Cristante put Roma 2-0 up at half-time but the visitors hit back through Valter Birsa and Mariusz Stepinski.