Cagliari 1-1 AC Milan: Gonzalo Higuain scores first Milan goal in draw
Summer signing Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goal for AC Milan to rescue a draw at Cagliari.
Higuain, who had not scored in his first two games since joining on loan from Juventus, equalised after rounding goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.
Joao Pedro had put the hosts ahead in the third minute in his first match since a six-month doping ban.
The point lifts Milan to 14th with four points from three games and they have a game in hand on most teams around them.
Higuain scored 40 league goals in two seasons at Juventus but joined Milan in August, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juve.
The Argentina striker had a chance to snatch a winner in stoppage time but headed wide of the far post.
Elsewhere, Roma threw away a two-goal lead at home to Chievo, meaning their winless run stretches to three games.
Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Cristante put Roma 2-0 up at half-time but the visitors hit back through Valter Birsa and Mariusz Stepinski.
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 33SrnaBooked at 72mins
- 56Romagna
- 15Klavan
- 20Padoin
- 29CastroSubstituted forDessenaat 84'minutes
- 6Bradaric
- 18Barella
- 10Geraldino dos Santos GalvãoSubstituted forSauat 64'minutes
- 30Pavoletti
- 17FariasSubstituted forIonitaat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pajac
- 3Andreolli
- 4Dessena
- 8Cigarini
- 9Cerri
- 12Daga
- 16Aresti
- 19Pisacane
- 21Ionita
- 22Lykogiannis
- 24Faragò
- 25Sau
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68RodríguezSubstituted forLaxaltat 85'minutes
- 79KessiéBooked at 90mins
- 21Biglia
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forBakayokoat 66'minutes
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9Higuaín
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Bertolacci
- 17Zapata
- 20Abate
- 25Reina
- 33Caldara
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
- 96Tsadjout
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, Milan 1.
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Suso with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
Booking
Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Musacchio.
Diego Laxalt (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Daniele Dessena replaces Lucas Castro.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Darijo Srna.
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari).
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Booking
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Darijo Srna (Cagliari) because of an injury.
Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Castro (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Franck Kessié.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Marco Sau replaces João Pedro.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 1, Milan 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Mateo Musacchio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Pedro (Cagliari).
Offside, Milan. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.