Liverpool Women avoid League Cup shock

Chris Kirkland has taken interim charge of Liverpool Women after the departure of Neil Redfearn

Liverpool Women avoided a third successive defeat as they came from 3-1 down to beat Durham 5-4 on penalties in the Women's League Cup Group 2 North.

After a tough week which saw manager Neil Redfearn leave the club, they led early through Sophie Bradley-Auckland.

And it was her penalty which eventually won the game and earned a bonus point.

Elsewhere, Chelsea won 4-0 at Crystal Palace and holders Arsenal romped to a 9-0 victory over Lewes with hat-tricks by Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little.

There was also a hat-trick for Coral-Jade Haines as Championship side Tottenham Ladies won 4-0 at Yeovil of the Women's Super League, while Manchester City came out on top at Bristol City by a 3-0 margin.

Chelsea top Group 1 South having won their three fixtures so far, while Arsenal's third victory from three sees them lead Group 2 South.

Manchester City top Group 1 North, while Liverpool's success saw them pick up their first Continental Cup points of the season.

Bradley-Auckland said: "We'd had a tough week and there were probably a few emotions before the game but once we got going, we found our feet and played the better football.

"Credit to Durham. They were very clinical in front of goal. Everything they hit seemed to go in the back of the net but we re-grouped."

The top two teams from each group progress to the quarter-finals.