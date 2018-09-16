Premier League quiz: Can you name this weekend's goalscorers?
There were 25 different goalscorers in the Premier League this weekend as players returned from the international break with their shooting boots on.
The most goals came at Dean Court, where Bournemouth beat Leicester 4-2, while Chelsea also scored four against Cardiff at Stamford Bridge.
Among the goals, there was a hat-trick and three penalties.
But can you remember who scored them? You've got exactly four minutes to recall all 25...
Can you name this weekend's Premier League's goalscorers in four minutes?
