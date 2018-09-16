Sean Dyche praises Joe Hart's performance saying he is "blessed" to have him at Burnley as his side search for their first Premier League win, Dyche also admitted Wolves were the better side as his team lost 1-0 at Molinuex.

MATCH REPORT: Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 16 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.