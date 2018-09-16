BBC Sport - Emotional Derry boss Shiels dedicates cup win to late captain Ryan McBride

Cup win is for Ryan McBride - Shiels

  • From the section Irish

An emotional Kenny Shiels says Derry City's first trophy win since 2012 is dedicated to the club's late captain Ryan McBride.

The Candystripes beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1 in the EA Sports Cup final at the Brandywell just days after it was confirmed that the stadium will be renamed after McBride.

Derry boss Shiels also lamented the state of the pitch and urged fans to come out in force for their next game, which is against Bohemians in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup on Wednesday.

