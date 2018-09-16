Women's Super League: Yeovil Ladies sign striker Shannon Albuery

Shannon Albuery
Shannon Albuery had two spells with Portsmouth, either side of playing for West Ham

Yeovil Ladies have boosted their attacking options by signing Shannon Albuery from Portsmouth.

The deal was completed in time for Albuery to be named in the squad for Sunday's League Cup game against Tottenham.

She scored six goals in 20 appearances for Pompey last season.

"She is quick and skilful with an eye for goal and I'm looking forward to seeing her progress at this level," said Yeovil boss Lee Burch.

