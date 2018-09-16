Gabriel Zakuani: DR Congo defender announces international retirement at 32

Gillingham defender Gabriel Zakuani made his debut for DR Congo in 2013, playing 30 times for his country

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Gabriel Zakuani has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 32.

The Gillingham defender played 30 times for his country since making his debut in January 2013.

"Thank you Leopards, the 13 years have been amazing," he said on social media.

"I still love you. Good luck and all the best to the young players for the future."

Zakuani was an integral part of the squad that finished third at 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, and represented the nation at three continental tournaments, in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

DR Congo legend Lomana LuaLua also paid a glowing tribute to the player often referred to as 'The Wall'.

"Thank you the wall. DR Congo loves you," he announced.

Back in May 2017, Zakuani failed to extend his contract with League One side Northampton Town over his international commitments.

Zakuani began his career at English club Leyton Orient and is highly revered at Peterborough United.

He also played for Fulham, Stoke City and Greek club Kalloni.