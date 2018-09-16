Sean Clare chose Hearts over the English Premier League

Sean Clare watched from the stand as Hearts beat Motherwell on Saturday

New Hearts midfielder Sean Clare revealed he turned down offers from the English Premier League to move to Scotland.

The 21-year-old is the Premiership leaders' 18th summer signing, joining on a three-year-deal after rejecting new terms at Sheffield Wednesday.

He said the passion of the Hearts fans was the main factor behind his decision to join up at Tynecastle.

"I really took my time on the decision," Clare told Hearts TV.

"There was interest in England, from the Premier League and the Championship.

"Even before I came up I knew that Hearts was a massive club and you've got really passionate fans and a great fan base, people who you want to play for so that really attracted me.

"There are great facilities to develop and management that really want to push young players and make them better."

Clare spent the first half of last season on loan at English League one side Gillingham where he made 26 appearances.

He made his senior debut for Sheffield Wednesday in January against city rivals Sheffield United, but made just four more appearances, scoring once.

Following Saturday's win at Motherwell, Hearts manager Craig Levein described the deal as "quite complicated", explaining: "He's a Sheffield Wednesday player essentially because he is still subject to training compensation, and we are just trying to get that whole thing sorted out."

Clare has also had loan spells at Bury and Accrington Stanley and described himself as "athletic, energetic".

"I love being on the ball and I love being able to dribble but moving it when I need to," he said. "Goals, assists... someone who's quite exciting for the fans to watch, I'm feel."