Cardiff City will win more games than they lose - Bamba

Sol Bamba joined Cardiff City in October, 2016

Sol Bamba says Cardiff City will win more games than they lose in the Premier League if they continue to defy critics with an attacking style.

The 33-year-old defender scored a well-worked opener before the Bluebirds succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at Chelsea.

That came after an end-to-end 3-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

"People expect us to park the bus, if I can call it that. We didn't. We tried to play good football and go forward and score a few goals," said Bamba.

"That's a positive thing to take from the last few games. On the other hand, I think we've got to do better at the back."

But while Ivory Coast international Bamba and his team-mates are without a win in their five opening games since promotion to the top flight, he is confident their approach will reap rewards.

"If we play like that through the season, I think we're going to win more games than lose," said Bamba.

Up next for the Bluebirds are reigning champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men go to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 22 September with Burnley the visitors eight days later.

That is followed by a trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur at their temporary Wembley Stadium home.

"There's no easy game in the Premier League is there?," said Bamba

"Playing the top six is always difficult, but we're enjoying it - that's why we're here and we're going to try to do our best against any team."