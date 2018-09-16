Rangers: Andy Halliday left with broken nose by 'good friend' Kenny Miller

Andy Halliday (right) suffered a broken nose after a collision with Kenny Miller

Andy Halliday was sad to see Kenny Miller's Ibrox return end with a red card, despite breaking his nose in a clash with his former team-mate.

Miller was booked for barging into Halliday before a lunge on Borna Barisic earned the veteran striker a straight dismissal.

"It wasn't the return he would have been hoping for," said Halliday after Rangers' 4-0 win over Dundee.

"But I'll be having a few words with him for breaking my nose again."

Miller, 38, was making his first appearance at Ibrox following an acrimonious end to his third spell at the club in the summer.

There was at least the consolation of an ovation for the forward as he trudged off following his 79th-minute red card, which Dundee say they will contest.

"Kenny's a very good friend of mine," said midfielder Halliday, who played the full game with his third broken nose in four years.

"It's disappointing how it ended for him at this football club. But I wish him all the best at Dundee."

Lassana Coulibaly returned to the Rangers line up after a month out injured and opened the scoring after just four minutes.

"Lassana's a very powerful boy," said Halliday. "He's only 22 but his legs are the same size as my head.

"He's been a miss for us because he's that destroyer type that we've not had for a few years. He's got raw potential to go very far in the game."