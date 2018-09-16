Brendan Rodgers: NI managers 'hungry' to succeed in Scotland

Kearney's first game as St Mirren boss was a 0-0 draw with Rodgers' Celtic

The opportunity to "work with quality" attracts Northern Irish managers to the Scottish Premiership, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Five of the 12 sides in Scotland's top flight are managed by Northern Irishmen, with St Mirren boss Oran Kearney the latest to join the league.

"It is a wonderful country to live in," says Rodgers, who has been with Celtic since 2016.

"Northern Irish managers bring a hunger to do well here."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, Hibernian's Neil Lennon and St Johnstone's Tommy Wright are all former Northern Ireland internationals.

Kearney joined the Buddies on a three-year deal following the departure of Alan Stubbs after just four games.

"It is great to see Oran come across and get his opportunity and I hope like all the other guys he can do very well," said Rodgers following Celtic's 0-0 draw with St Mirren in Kearney's first game in charge.

"It is a great league with some wonderful teams and players, managers come here with a hunger to do well,

"Normally all the Irish managers are ambitious and want to do well for their clubs."

The County Antrim native has led Celtic to back-to-back trebles, beating Robinson's Motherwell in two cup finals last season.

Kearney becomes the 10th Northern Irishman since the turn of the century to take charge of a Scottish top-flight side.