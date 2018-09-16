Eunan O'Kane: Luton midfielder to have surgery after double leg fracture

Eunan O'Kane
Eunan O'Kane was won seven international caps for the Republic of Ireland

Luton Town have confirmed that on-loan midfielder Eunan O'Kane suffered a broken leg in their 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.

A club statement said 28-year-old O'Kane had a fractured tibia and fibula

The Republic of Ireland international will have surgery before returning to parent club Leeds United.

O'Kane, who joined the Hatters in August, came on as a second-half substitute but was on the pitch for only 13 minutes before he was injured.

The Luton statement added: "We would like to wish Eunan a speedy recovery and thank him for his efforts during his brief spell at the club, during which he has made a big impression on everyone he has met at Kenilworth Road."

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said they would give O'Kane "the best support possible to help him recover."

