Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Swedish striker scores 500th career goal in style

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined LA Galaxy on a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 or more senior club and international goals after scoring an eye-catching effort during LA Galaxy's defeat by Toronto.

With LA Galaxy 3-0 down just before half-time, the Swedish forward struck with a spinning backheel volley.

Toronto eventually won the game 5-3.

"I'm happy for Toronto because they'll be remembered as my 500th victim," Ibrahimovic told TSN after the game.

It was Ibrahimovic's 17th goal in 18 appearances for LA Galaxy since joining from Manchester United in March, making him the second highest scorer in MLS this season.

Ibrahimovic, 36, has made 747 appearances while scoring 438 goals for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain, United and LA Galaxy.

At international level for Sweden, he made 114 senior appearance and scored 62 goals.

Juventus and Portugal's Ronaldo leads the way from Barcelona and Argentina's Messi, with both players having scored more than 600 senior club and international goals.