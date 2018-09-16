Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Europa League, John McGinn & VAR

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he does not fear any collusion between the two Red Bull-backed teams in Celtic's Europa League group. (Sunday Mail)

"I want more," says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was critical of his side's efforts, despite comfortable 4-0 win over Dundee. (Mail on Sunday)

"Kenny won the ball but his momentum took him through and caught the player," says Dundee boss Neil McCann, confirming the club's intent to contest Kenny Miller's red card at Ibrox yesterday. (Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson calls for VAR after his side lost out to a controversial Steven Naismith goal at Fir Park. (Scotland on Sunday)

Playing regularly was the biggest factor in choosing Aston Villa over Celtic, says former Hibs midfielder John McGinn. (Herald, subscription required)

Villareal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has already written off Rangers' Europa League hopes - by claiming Spartak Moscow will join them in the knock-out phase. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers won't defend for a point when they visit Spain to face Villarreal on Thursday. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor vows Celtic will take domestic frustration out on Rosenborg when they meet in the Europa League. (Sunday Mail)

"I don't regret anything other than the way it ended," says former defender and assistant manager David Weir of his time at Rangers.(Sun)

"We feel hard done by," says Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke as a late penalty gave Hibs a 3-2 win at Easter Road on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

"Breaking my nose was good fun", says on-loan Rangers defender Joe Worrall, who is ready to prove he's tough enough for Scottish football. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour, 17, aims to emulate fellow teenager Ethan Ampadu and break into the first team at Chelsea. (Sunday Mail)