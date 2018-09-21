West Ham United v Chelsea

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has been directly involved in four of their five Premier League goals this season

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is a fitness doubt after injuring his knee in last weekend's win at Everton.

Javier Hernandez has a virus and could miss out, while Jack Wilshere is recuperating from minor ankle surgery.

Chelsea winger Pedro is a doubt after picking up a shoulder injury in the midweek victory over PAOK.

Eden Hazard and David Luiz are likely to return after being rested for the trip to Greece, while Mateo Kovacic should be fit after a dead leg.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Chelsea have made their best start to a Premier League season since Carlo Ancelotti's side won their first five games eight years ago. They lost the sixth game that season 1-0 at Manchester City and this weekend's trip to West Ham is far from a certainty.

The Hammers were finally victorious last week at Everton and have a good recent home record against Chelsea, winning three of the last four in all competitions.

There's also the issue of how Chelsea respond following Thursday's win in Greece against PAOK in the Europa League, in which Maurizio Sarri fielded a strong starting eleven.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It's a derby, which has a bit more importance. I know in London there are a lot of them with different teams. We have our first one with Chelsea, who are top of the table, which is big motivation.

"It's impossible to start better than Chelsea have. They've won five games, but every game is different.

"We must be confident at home. We will try to do the same as the last game. We have to concentrate defensively, but I am confident."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have lost both their games at London Stadium so far this season, but I have a feeling they will turn up for this one.

I might be going out on a limb in backing the Hammers, but I just think something will click for them this time.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have only lost two of the past seven meetings in all competitions (W3, D2).

In fact, the Hammers have won three of their last four home games versus Chelsea in all competitions.

West Ham are looking to keep successive home clean sheets in this fixture for the first time since August 1969.

West Ham United

West Ham are seeking consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since January 2017.

However, they could lose their opening three home league games of a season for the first time.

They have failed to win any of their last six London derbies (D4, L2) and have lost 95 in the Premier League, more than any other side.

West Ham have accumulated 18 yellow cards in the league this season, six more than any other side prior to the weekend fixtures.

Marko Arnautovic has had a hand in 11 of West Ham's last 16 top-flight goals, with seven goals and four assists.

Chelsea