Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick in this fixture last season in a 5-1 victory

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be assessed after picking up an ankle knock in their Europa League win.

Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and Alexandre Lacazette are all likely to feature after being rested in midweek.

Everton defender Yerry Mina could make his debut after overcoming a foot problem, while forward Richarlison returns from suspension.

Defenders Seamus Coleman, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane remain injured, as is midfielder Andre Gomes.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It's 22 years and 24 games since a goal from Andrei Kanchelskis last secured Everton a win on Arsenal soil. They have since come, seen and been conquered 20 times - four draws is as good as it has got for the Toffees.

Arsenal would seem to have put their poor start behind them, while not convincing anyone that they will even get much of a mention in the title race.

They have scored 10 league goals with different scorers so far (including one own goal); that's probably a positive. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in the first five league games of a season for the first time since 1988-89. You would imagine that would be a negative - but every Gooner knows what happened at the end of that season!

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

All of a sudden people are umming and ahing about Everton manager Marco Silva after they lost to West Ham.

Arsenal look a better team with Lucas Torreira in their midfield and, if he features again, I would back Arsenal get the points here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jessica Ennis-Hill.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 home games against Everton in all competitions (W20, D4).

Their last home defeat by Everton was 2-1 in January 1996.

Everton have won only two of their last 22 Premier League games against Arsenal, both at Goodison Park.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League home games.

The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening five games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1988-89. They conceded in each of their first eight games during that season.

Arsenal's 10 Premier League goals this season have all been scored by different players, including an own goal from West Ham's Issa Diop.

They have gone 21 league games without a draw - their longest such run since a 28-game streak in 1983.

Aaron Ramsey has six goals in his last four Premier League games against Everton, including a hat-trick in this fixture last season.

Everton